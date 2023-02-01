With 48 of the top 50 prospects already committed before National Signing Day even begins, Alabama, Georgia and Texas look to battle for the top of the heap when it comes to the Class of 2023. The Crimson Tide open National Signing Day holding the No. 1 spot on the 247Sports Composite team rankings, and while they are expected to hold onto that top billing, plenty can change elsewhere Wednesday.

The Bulldogs, for example, have a couple key targets set to make decisions. The Longhorns are seeking to finish with their best recruiting class in ages, while Ohio State and Oklahoma enter the day rounding out the top five -- though that also could also change as the day progresses.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of the National Signing Day as these rankings will likely change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

Watch our National Signing Day show LIVE starting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube page for commitments, analysis and reactions. Then, tune to CBS Sports HQ for a signing day recap at 5 p.m. Refresh the page as you desire to see the most updated recruiting rankings.

National Signing Day LIVE updates | Crystal Ball | Complete Schedule