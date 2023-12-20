With the entire top 35 and 98 of the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2024 already committed before the early signing period even begins, one wonders how much action will actually be seen on National Signing Day. Should headlines be made, they will likely come as the result of prospects flipping their commitments at the last minute, which could lead to a significant shakeup in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Even after losing five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola to Nebraska, it is two-time reigning champion Georgia that holds a decisive edge with the No. 1 class entering the early signing period. The Bulldogs are seeking to top the recruiting rankings for the first time since 2020. Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State and Texas are all grouped close together rounding out the top five with plenty of movement possible if some flips can be worked out. Rounding out the top 10, Miami is looking to add to its growing class, while Florida is seeking to hang on to some blue-chip prospects after sitting as high as No. 3 in the class rankings just one month ago.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of the early National Signing Day as these rankings will likely change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

