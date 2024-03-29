Spring games are right around the corner, and these scrimmages will give college football fans a first glimpse at what will be a completely different landscape. Waves of change will be implemented during the 2024 season: The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams with a new auto-bid structure surrounding conference champions, the Pac-12 is operating with just two teams and the remaining power conferences -- the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 -- will each be introducing new members.

More than 40 programs have officially announced dates and times for spring games, while each conference has placed the majority of television and streaming options to watch. As it stands, Alabama is the only team in the country to place its spring game on basic cable, but for good reason because it'll be a fascinating one to watch. Following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer will lead his Crimson Tide squad onto the field for the first time on ESPN.

The Big Ten's spring games will air on Big Ten Network, while the Big 12, ACC and SEC will all show up on ESPN streaming. It should also be noted that the Pac-12's dissolution does not go into effect until July, so the conference still stands at 12 member institutions throughout the spring. As such, Pac-12 spring games will be aired on the Pac-12 Network -- potentially for the last time ever.

You can view all the Power Four spring game dates and times below. For convenience, schools have been grouped into the conference in which they'll be competing in the 2024 season. So, for example, USC and UCLA are included with the Big Ten schools.

This article will be updated as more programs announce dates.

ACC

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Boston College Saturday, April 13 Noon ACC Network Cal Saturday, April 20 5:30 Pac-12 Network Clemson Saturday, April 6 1 p.m. ACC Network Extra Duke Saturday, April 20 6 p.m. ACC Network Florida State Saturday, April 20 4 p.m. ACC Network Georgia Tech Saturday, April 13 1 p.m. ACC Network Extra Louisville Friday, April 19 7 p.m. ACC Network Miami (FL) Saturday, April 13 4 p.m. ACC Network Extra North Carolina Saturday, April 20 3 p.m. TBA NC State Saturday, April 6 2 p.m. ACC Network Pitt Saturday, April 13 2 p.m. ACC Network SMU Friday, April 5 6:30 p.m. TBA Stanford Saturday, April 20 3:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Syracuse Saturday, April 20 6 p.m. ACC Network Extra Virginia Saturday, April 20 2:30 p.m. ACC Network Extra Virginia Tech Saturday, April 13 3 p.m. ACC Network Extra Wake Forest Saturday, April 20 2 p.m. ACC Network

Big Ten

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Illinois Saturday, April 20 2 p.m. Big Ten Network Indiana Thursday, April 18 8 p.m. TBA Iowa Saturday, April 20 TBA TBA Maryland Saturday, April 27 Noon BigTen+ Michigan Saturday, April 20 Noon Fox Michigan State Saturday, April 20 2 p.m. TBA Minnesota None -- -- Nebraska Saturday, April 27 Noon TBA Northwestern TBA TBA TBA Ohio State Saturday, April 13 Noon Fox Oregon Saturday, April 27 4 p.m. Pac-12 Network Penn State Saturday, April 13 2 p.m. TBA Purdue Saturday, April 13 Noon TBA Rutgers Saturday, April 27 3 p.m. TBA UCLA Saturday, April 27 5 p.m. Pac-12 Network USC Saturday, April 20 3 p.m. Pac-12 Network Washington Friday, May 3 9:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Wisconsin None -- --



Big 12

Team Date Time (ET) Channel Arizona Saturday, April 27 8 p.m. Pac-12 Network Arizona State Friday, April 26 9 p.m. Pac-12 Network Baylor Saturday, April 20 1 p.m. ESPN+ BYU None -- -- Cincinnati Saturday, April 13 Noon TBA Colorado Saturday, April 27 TBA Pac-12 Network Houston Saturday, April 13 11 a.m. ESPN+ Iowa State Saturday, April 20 Noon TBA Kansas Friday, April 12 8 p.m. ET TBA Kansas State None -- -- Oklahoma State TBA TBA TBA TCU Saturday, April 27 1 p.m. TBA Texas Tech Saturday, April 20 2 p.m. ESPN+ UCF Friday, April 12 7 p.m. TBA Utah Saturday, April 13 1 p.m. Pac-12 Network West Virginia Saturday, April 27 Noon ESPN+

SEC

