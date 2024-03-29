Spring games are right around the corner, and these scrimmages will give college football fans a first glimpse at what will be a completely different landscape. Waves of change will be implemented during the 2024 season: The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams with a new auto-bid structure surrounding conference champions, the Pac-12 is operating with just two teams and the remaining power conferences -- the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 -- will each be introducing new members.
More than 40 programs have officially announced dates and times for spring games, while each conference has placed the majority of television and streaming options to watch. As it stands, Alabama is the only team in the country to place its spring game on basic cable, but for good reason because it'll be a fascinating one to watch. Following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer will lead his Crimson Tide squad onto the field for the first time on ESPN.
The Big Ten's spring games will air on Big Ten Network, while the Big 12, ACC and SEC will all show up on ESPN streaming. It should also be noted that the Pac-12's dissolution does not go into effect until July, so the conference still stands at 12 member institutions throughout the spring. As such, Pac-12 spring games will be aired on the Pac-12 Network -- potentially for the last time ever.
You can view all the Power Four spring game dates and times below. For convenience, schools have been grouped into the conference in which they'll be competing in the 2024 season. So, for example, USC and UCLA are included with the Big Ten schools.
This article will be updated as more programs announce dates.
ACC
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Boston College
Saturday, April 13
|Noon
|ACC Network
|Cal
|Saturday, April 20
|5:30
|Pac-12 Network
Clemson
Saturday, April 6
|1 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
Duke
Saturday, April 20
|6 p.m.
|ACC Network
Florida State
Saturday, April 20
|4 p.m.
|ACC Network
Georgia Tech
Saturday, April 13
|1 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
Louisville
Friday, April 19
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
Miami (FL)
Saturday, April 13
|4 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
North Carolina
Saturday, April 20
|3 p.m.
|TBA
NC State
Saturday, April 6
|2 p.m.
|ACC Network
Pitt
Saturday, April 13
|2 p.m.
|ACC Network
|SMU
|Friday, April 5
|6:30 p.m.
|TBA
|Stanford
|Saturday, April 20
|3:30 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
Syracuse
Saturday, April 20
|6 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
Virginia
Saturday, April 20
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech
Saturday, April 13
|3 p.m.
|ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest
Saturday, April 20
|2 p.m.
|ACC Network
Big Ten
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Illinois
Saturday, April 20
|2 p.m.
|Big Ten Network
|Indiana
|Thursday, April 18
|8 p.m.
|TBA
Iowa
Saturday, April 20
|TBA
|TBA
Maryland
Saturday, April 27
|Noon
|BigTen+
Michigan
Saturday, April 20
|Noon
|Fox
Michigan State
Saturday, April 20
|2 p.m.
|TBA
|Minnesota
|None
|--
|--
|Nebraska
|Saturday, April 27
|Noon
|TBA
Northwestern
TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Ohio State
Saturday, April 13
|Noon
|Fox
|Oregon
|Saturday, April 27
|4 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
Penn State
Saturday, April 13
|2 p.m.
|TBA
Purdue
Saturday, April 13
|Noon
|TBA
Rutgers
Saturday, April 27
|3 p.m.
|TBA
|UCLA
|Saturday, April 27
|5 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|USC
|Saturday, April 20
|3 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Washington
|Friday, May 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Wisconsin
|None
|--
|--
Big 12
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Arizona
Saturday, April 27
8 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Arizona State
Friday, April 26
9 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Baylor
Saturday, April 20
1 p.m.
ESPN+
BYU
None
--
--
Cincinnati
Saturday, April 13
Noon
TBA
Colorado
Saturday, April 27
TBA
Pac-12 Network
Houston
Saturday, April 13
11 a.m.
ESPN+
Iowa State
Saturday, April 20
Noon
TBA
Kansas
Friday, April 12
8 p.m. ET
TBA
Kansas State
None
--
--
Oklahoma State
TBA
TBA
TBA
TCU
Saturday, April 27
1 p.m.
TBA
Texas Tech
Saturday, April 20
2 p.m.
ESPN+
UCF
Friday, April 12
7 p.m.
TBA
Utah
Saturday, April 13
1 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
West Virginia
Saturday, April 27
Noon
ESPN+
SEC
|Team
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Alabama
Saturday, April 13
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
Arkansas
Saturday, April 13
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Auburn
Saturday, April 6
|2 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Florida
Saturday, April 13
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Georgia
Saturday, April 13
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Kentucky
Saturday, April 13
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
LSU
Saturday, April 13
|2 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Mississippi
Saturday, April 13
|4 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Mississippi State
Saturday, April 20
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Missouri
Saturday, March 16
|2 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Oklahoma
|Saturday, April 20
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|South Carolina
|Saturday, April 20
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Tennessee
Saturday, April 13
|1 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Texas
|Saturday, April 20
|2 p.m.
|Longhorn Network
Texas A&M
Saturday, April 20
|2 p.m.
|SEC Network+
Vanderbilt
None
|--
|--