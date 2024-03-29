COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 16 Georgia Spring Game
USATSI

Spring games are right around the corner, and these scrimmages will give college football fans a first glimpse at what will be a completely different landscape. Waves of change will be implemented during the 2024 season: The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams with a new auto-bid structure surrounding conference champions, the Pac-12 is operating with just two teams and the remaining power conferences -- the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 -- will each be introducing new members. 

More than 40 programs have officially announced dates and times for spring games, while each conference has placed the majority of television and streaming options to watch. As it stands, Alabama is the only team in the country to place its spring game on basic cable, but for good reason because it'll be a fascinating one to watch. Following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer will lead his Crimson Tide squad onto the field for the first time on ESPN. 

The Big Ten's spring games will air on Big Ten Network, while the Big 12, ACC and SEC will all show up on ESPN streaming. It should also be noted that the Pac-12's dissolution does not go into effect until July, so the conference still stands at 12 member institutions throughout the spring. As such, Pac-12 spring games will be aired on the Pac-12 Network -- potentially for the last time ever. 

You can view all the Power Four spring game dates and times below. For convenience, schools have been grouped into the conference in which they'll be competing in the 2024 season. So, for example, USC and UCLA are included with the Big Ten schools.

This article will be updated as more programs announce dates. 

ACC

TeamDate Time (ET)Channel

Boston College

Saturday, April 13

NoonACC Network
CalSaturday, April 205:30Pac-12 Network

Clemson

Saturday, April 6

1 p.m.ACC Network Extra

Duke

Saturday, April 20

6 p.m.ACC Network

Florida State

Saturday, April 20

4 p.m. ACC Network

Georgia Tech

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m.ACC Network Extra

Louisville

Friday, April 19

7 p.m.ACC Network

Miami (FL)

Saturday, April 13

4 p.m.ACC Network Extra

North Carolina

Saturday, April 20

3 p.m. TBA

NC State

Saturday, April 6

2 p.m. ACC Network

Pitt

Saturday, April 13

2 p.m. ACC Network 
SMUFriday, April 56:30 p.m.TBA
StanfordSaturday, April 203:30 p.m.Pac-12 Network

Syracuse

Saturday, April 20

6 p.m.ACC Network Extra

Virginia

Saturday, April 20

2:30 p.m.ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech

Saturday, April 13

3 p.m.ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest

Saturday, April 20

2 p.m.ACC Network

Big Ten

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Illinois

Saturday, April 20

2 p.m. Big Ten Network
IndianaThursday, April 188 p.m.TBA

Iowa

Saturday, April 20

TBATBA

Maryland

Saturday, April 27

NoonBigTen+

Michigan

Saturday, April 20

NoonFox

Michigan State

Saturday, April 20

2 p.m.TBA
MinnesotaNone----
NebraskaSaturday, April 27NoonTBA

Northwestern

TBA

TBATBA

Ohio State

Saturday, April 13

NoonFox
OregonSaturday, April 274 p.m.Pac-12 Network

Penn State

Saturday, April 13

2 p.m.TBA

Purdue

Saturday, April 13

NoonTBA

Rutgers

Saturday, April 27

3 p.m.TBA
UCLASaturday, April 275 p.m.Pac-12 Network
USCSaturday, April 203 p.m.Pac-12 Network 
WashingtonFriday, May 39:30 p.m.Pac-12 Network
WisconsinNone----

Big 12

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Arizona

Saturday, April 27

8 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Arizona State

Friday, April 26

9 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Baylor

Saturday, April 20

1 p.m.

ESPN+

BYU

None

--

--

Cincinnati

Saturday, April 13

Noon

TBA

Colorado

Saturday, April 27

TBA

Pac-12 Network

Houston

Saturday, April 13

11 a.m.

ESPN+

Iowa State

Saturday, April 20

Noon

TBA

Kansas

Friday, April 12

8 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas State

None

--

--

Oklahoma State

TBA

TBA

TBA

TCU

Saturday, April 27

1 p.m.

TBA

Texas Tech

Saturday, April 20

2 p.m.

ESPN+

UCF

Friday, April 12

7 p.m.

TBA

Utah

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

West Virginia

Saturday, April 27

Noon

ESPN+

SEC

TeamDateTime (ET)Channel

Alabama

Saturday, April 13

4 p.m.
ESPN

Arkansas 

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m. SEC Network+

Auburn

Saturday, April 6

2 p.m.SEC Network+

Florida

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m.SEC Network+

Georgia

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m.SEC Network+

Kentucky

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m.SEC Network+

LSU

Saturday, April 13

2 p.m.SEC Network+

Mississippi

Saturday, April 13

4 p.m.SEC Network+

Mississippi State

Saturday, April 20

1 p.m.SEC Network+

Missouri

Saturday, March 16

2 p.m.SEC Network+
OklahomaSaturday, April 202 p.m.ESPN+ 
South CarolinaSaturday, April 207 p.m.SEC Network+

Tennessee

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m.SEC Network+
TexasSaturday, April 202 p.m.Longhorn Network

Texas A&M

Saturday, April 20

2 p.m. SEC Network+

Vanderbilt

None

----