North Carolina Central finds itself in a unique situation. Last weekend, the Eagles were destroyed by Howard, 50-20, in one of the biggest upsets of the season in the FCS. North Carolina Central is still one of the best teams in the FCS, boasting an 8-2 record, but its latest loss means it no longer controls its own destiny to the Celebration Bowl, which goes to the winner of the MEAC.

If Howard beats Morgan State this weekend, it will earn the bowl bid. In order for the Eagles to punch their ticket to Atlanta, they need to beat Delaware State and the Bison need to lose.

This is a wide-open year in the FCS outside of South Dakota State. The Eagles boast nonconference wins against CAA foes Campbell, Elon and North Carolina A&T. An impressive résumé, indeed -- one that would almost certainly earn an at-large bid to the playoffs.

Here's the conundrum: Do you want to win the MEAC and head to the Celebration Bowl? Or would you rather go to the Division I playoffs, armed with one of the best QBs in the FCS (Davius Richard) and see if you can go on a deep postseason run?

That will be the discussion all week long in the HBCU ranks and makes for one compelling final week of the regular season in the FCS.