Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford, the team's leading pass-catcher in the 2023 season, is no longer with the team, a program spokesperson confirmed to Syracuse.com. The 6-foot-6 Alford was "dismissed" by first-year coach Fran Brown, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, following a breakout campaign in which Alford hauled in 33 catches for 610 yards. His three touchdown receptions also tied for the team lead.

Alford has the option to continue at the university in an academic capacity this semester, however.

His exit is part of a significant roster shakeup under Brown. The Orange have lost more than 30 players since the end of last season but also signed a transfer class that includes big names like QB Kyle McCord from Ohio State and EDGE Fadil Diggs from Texas A&M.

Alford has been a consistent presence for the Orange since signing as a three-star prospect out of Hollywood, Florida, in 2020. He played in four games off the bench as a true freshman and worked his way into a starting role for five games in 2021.

He finally became a consistent starter in 2022, appearing first off the bench in all 13 of Syracuse's games while hauling in 20 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns. He ends his Syracuse career with 67 catches 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns. His career 19.2 yards per catch rank fifth all-time among Syracuse players with at least 40 catches.

With one season left to play, Alford could hit the transfer portal to take his talents elsewhere. The initial winter transfer window, in which players can enter and maintain their eligibility, closed on Jan. 2. The spring window doesn't open until mid-April, although Alford could enter earlier if he's listed as a graduate.