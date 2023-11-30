Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will enter the NCAA transfer portal for the second time, according to 247Sports, ending a one-year stay for the Beavers and former Clemson starter in Corvallis, Oregon. Uiagalelei's exit comes less than a week after Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith departed for the Michigan State job, prompting the Beavers to promote defensive coordinator Trent Bray to fill the vacancy. An entry into the 2024 NFL Draft is still possible for Uiagalelei, according to 247Sports.

Uiagalelei passed for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions in his lone season at Oregon State, rushing for an additional 219 yards and six touchdowns. The Beavers finished the regular season 8-4, starting 8-2 before dropping their final two regular-season contests against No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon.

Uiagalelei's time at Oregon State saw a return to the West Coast -- the signal-caller grew up in Southern California -- after playing at Clemson from 2020-22. He emerged as the Tigers' starter in 2021 after backing up future top NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence in 2020, but showed inconsistent play before he was eventually overtaken by Cade Klubnik as the team's starter at the tail end of the 2022 campaign.

For his career, Uiagalelei has passed for 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns with 24 interceptions, rushing for an additional 1,132 yards and 21 scores.