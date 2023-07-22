Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activities until further notice after an unauthorized rap video containing explicit lyrics and filmed in the team's locker room emerged, Rattlers coach Willie Simmons announced in a statement Friday. The decision came hours after the release of the video recorded by rapper Real Boston Richey and titled "Send a Blitz."

Simmons expressed support for free speech but said the language "is not consistent with FAMU's core values, principles and beliefs." He said his hope is that the team "will learn from this mishap" and "will continue to work hard to become the best version of ourselves."

"It is a privilege to wear the orange and green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us," Simmons said in the statement. "They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud. As a result of this unfortunate situation, I am suspending all football-related activities until further notice."

FAMU has launched an investigation into how the football locker room was accessed for filming of the video, which was posted to YouTube and shows Richey in the locker room wearing a Florida A&M shirt and donning the team helmets. Several FAMU players appear in the background of the video. The unauthorized use of FAMU apparel and logos violates licensing agreements.

The video was not the first instance of activity from Richey involving the FAMU football program. The Tallahassee, Florida, native performed at the team's homecoming game during the 2022 season.

FAMU is slated to open its 2023 campaign Sept. 3 against Jackson State. Simmons is entering his sixth season at the helm.