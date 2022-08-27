The FAU Owls have dominated the all-time series against the Charlotte 49ers, winning five of the seven meetings -- including each of the last three. FAU looks to extend the streak when it hosts Charlotte on Saturday in the 2022 season opener for both Conference USA teams. The Owls (5-7, 3-5 C-USA) lost their final four games last year but cruised to a 38-9 victory at Charlotte on Oct. 21. The 49ers (5-7, 3-5) also struggled down the stretch in 2021, losing five of their final six contests. This is the final season in Conference USA for both schools as they will join the American Athletic Conference in July 2023.

Kickoff at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Owls are 7-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. Charlotte odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 59. Before making any Charlotte vs. FAU picks or college football predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

FAU vs. Charlotte spread: Owls -7

FAU vs. Charlotte over/under: 59 points

FAU vs. Charlotte money line: Owls -278, 49ers +222

FAU: The Owls scored 28 or more points in each of their wins last season and fewer than 18 in every loss

CHA: The 49ers have recorded both of their wins in the series on the road

Why FAU can cover

The Owls were sixth in the conference in rushing last season with an average of 151.6 yards but racked up 202 in the victory at Charlotte. Johnny Ford led the way with 92 yards on eight carries and also ran for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. The redshirt junior finished with a career-high 831 rushing yards and five TDs in his first year with the Owls after spending the previous three at South Florida.

FAU also was among the stingier defensive teams in C-USA last year as it was tied for fifth in points allowed (25.8). The Owls gave up an average of 157.6 yards on the ground but limited the 49ers to just 77 on 32 attempts in last year's triumph. The defense also made things difficult for Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds, who was sacked twice and threw a pair of interceptions.

Why Charlotte can cover

It may take a while for FAU's secondary to come together this season, so Reynolds could have a big performance. The redshirt senior completed nearly 64 percent of his pass attempts last year for 2,680 yards with 26 TDs and nine interceptions. Reynolds was picked off twice in last year's loss to FAU but was 22-of-31 for 219 yards and a score.

Charlotte's top three receivers from last season are back, giving Reynolds plenty of good options. Junior Grant DuBose had 62 receptions last year for 892 yards and a team high-tying six touchdowns, including one against the Owls. Sophomore Elijah Spencer, who also had six TDs, made 28 catches for 381 yards and redshirt senior Victor Tucker recorded 51 for 639 and two scores.

