The Florida Gators have parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer and secondary coach Corey Raymond, sources confirm to CBS Sports. The Gators ended the season 5-7 in Year 2 under coach Billy Napier with a 24-15 loss to in-state rival Florida State capping the 2023 campaign.

This season, Florida's defense allowed at least 39 points in four consecutive games -- the longest streak in school history -- and gave up 701 yards in a loss to LSU earlier this month. In fact, it allowed more than 1,200 yards combined in consecutive games against LSU and Missouri.

Spencer joined the Florida coaching staff in 2022 after a stint with the New York Giants as a defensive line coach. Spencer, who coached the same position for the Gators, previously had stops at Penn State, Vanderbilt, Bowling Green and UMass as a defensive line coach. He served as Florida's co-defensive coordinator first alongside Patrick Toney and then under Austin Armstrong this season.

As for Raymond, he was also part of Napier's initial staff in 2022 when he served not only as cornerbacks coach but a key recruiter for the Gators. Last offseason, he was promoted to defensive backs coach earning a $30,000 raise and one-year contract extension.

Before his arrival in Gainesville, Florida, Raymond coached at LSU from 2012-21 where he was known for recruiting and teaching an immense array of talented defensive backs. He served as the defensive backs coach at Nebraska in 2011 before heading to the SEC.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported the dismissals of Spencer and Raymond, which may be just the start for Florida.

Napier is under pressure to shakeup his staff after the Gators failed to reach a bowl game this season for the first time since 2017. Florida started 5-2 but ended with five consecutive losses to Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Florida State, three of which were top-10 teams.