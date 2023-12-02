Who's Playing

No. 10 Louisville Cardinals @ No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Louisville 10-2, Florida State 12-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Florida State and Louisville are an even 4-4 against one another since October of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Florida State is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Florida State has more to be thankful for after their matchup against Florida on Saturday. Florida State walked away with a 24-15 victory over Florida. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:12 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 12-0 deficit.

Florida State can attribute much of their success to Trey Benson, who rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Florida to a paltry 232 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Florida State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Jared Verse and Patrick Payton who racked up 4.5 sacks between them.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisville last Saturday, but the final result did not. They wound up with the same score they had in their last game (38-31), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. It was the first time this season that they let down their fans at home.

The match pitted two dominant backs against one another in Jawhar Jordan and Ray Davis. Davis had a great game and gained 127 total yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jordan did his best for the losing side, rushing for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida State pushed their record up to 12-0 with that victory, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Louisville, their loss dropped their record down to 10-2.

Florida State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both Florida State and Louisville have no problem gaining yardage. The Seminoles have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 6.6 yards per play per game. However, it's not like the Cardinals struggle in that department as they've been even better at 6.6 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Florida State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Florida State and Louisville both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.