Florida vs. Missouri live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Florida vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Florida Gators (home) vs. Missouri Tigers (away)
Current records: Florida 6-2; Missouri 4-4
What to Know
Missouri have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Florida at 4:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Missouri now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
After flying high against Memphis two weeks ago, Missouri came back down to earth. Last week, Missouri and Kentucky were almost perfectly matched up, but Missouri suffered an agonizing 14-15 defeat. Missouri didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
After a string of five wins, Florida's good fortune finally ran out. They took a hard 17-36 fall against Georgia.
Missouri took their game against Florida the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 45-16 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.30
Prediction
The Gators are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Tigers.
This season, Florida are 5-2-0 against the spread. As for Missouri, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Missouri.
- 2017 - Missouri Tigers 45 vs. Florida Gators 16
- 2016 - Florida Gators 40 vs. Missouri Tigers 14
- 2015 - Missouri Tigers 3 vs. Florida Gators 21
