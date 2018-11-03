Florida vs. Missouri live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Florida Gators (home) vs. Missouri Tigers (away)

Current records: Florida 6-2; Missouri 4-4

What to Know

Missouri have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Florida at 4:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Missouri now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After flying high against Memphis two weeks ago, Missouri came back down to earth. Last week, Missouri and Kentucky were almost perfectly matched up, but Missouri suffered an agonizing 14-15 defeat. Missouri didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

After a string of five wins, Florida's good fortune finally ran out. They took a hard 17-36 fall against Georgia.

Missouri took their game against Florida the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 45-16 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.30

Prediction

The Gators are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Tigers.

This season, Florida are 5-2-0 against the spread. As for Missouri, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Missouri.