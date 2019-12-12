Former NFL star Ed McCaffrey named next head coach at FCS Northern Colorado
McCaffrey played in the NFL from 1991-2003
The Northern Colorado Bears out of the Big Sky Conference in FCS have a new coach, and it's somebody that people in the state of Colorado know pretty well. Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey was named the program's 16th head coach on Thursday.
"I am excited to be joining the University of Northern Colorado as their head football coach," McCaffrey said in a statement posted to Instagram. "Thank you to President Andy Feinstein and director of athletics Darren Dunn for the opportunity to lead this football program. The University of Northern Colorado has a great reputation for both academics and athletics that attracts a diverse group of talented student-athletes. I look forward to immersing myself into the Bears family and coaching young men to be strong leaders on and off the field. Let's bring championship football back to UNC!"
McCaffrey served as the head coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for two seasons, including in 2018 when the Eagles won a state championship.
McCaffrey played for the NFL's New York Giants from 1991-93, San Francisco 49ers in 1994 and the Denver Broncos from 1995-2003. He won Super Bowls with the 49ers in the 1994 season and Broncos in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.
"In conducting our national search, Ed clearly embodied all the traits we desired in our next head coach," UNC's said in a statement to the Denver Post. "He is a fierce competitor who developed his talents and strengths among some of football's greatest minds, and he knows what it takes to succeed at all levels of the game. It was clear to us that he also genuinely cares about student-athletes and their personal, academic and professional development beyond football."
A press conference will be held with McCaffrey on Friday.
