Four-star tight end Jaden Reddell, a top-60 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Georgia on Wednesday. The Peculiar, Missouri, product picked the Bulldogs over a set of finalists that included Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee. He joins a Georgia class holds the top spot in 247Sports Team Composite recruiting rankings.

"Just the production of tight ends they've had and the opportunity to go there and have a great shot to win a championship and be developed into an NFL tight end," Reddell told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "It feels like home and I feel like I want to be here and commit to them and stop talking to other schools and be a Bulldog."

Reddell ranks as the No. 54 player nationally and No. 4 tight end, according to 247Sports, and he is the fourth prospect to commit to Georgia in the last nine days and third since May 22. Reddell admitted that he is close with top-ranked quarterback Dylan Raiola, who announced his pledge to the Bulldogs on May 15.

"My connection with coach (Todd) Hartley and the players in the class is great," Reddell said. "Coach Hartley is the main person I talk to and coach (Kirby) Smart a lot too. Them two, Coach Coop (David Cooper) and I talk with Dylan Raiola a lot."

Reddell will take an official visit to Georgia on June 9. He was also scheduled to officially visit Notre Dame (June 16) and Tennessee (June 23), though it is unclear if those will still take place.

Georgia continues impressive TE run

Few schools are recruiting and developing the tight end position better than Georgia. Tight ends are a focal point in the Bulldogs' offense, evidenced by the fact that they have led Georgia in receiving in each of the past two years.

Brock Bowers won the 2022 John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the nation, and he is widely regarded as a potential top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking of, Georgia has had at least one tight end taken in each of the last five drafts.

During the 2023 recruiting cycle, Georgia signed two of the top five tight end prospects in Lawson Luckie (No. 2) and Pearce Spurlin (No. 5). That was after a 2022 class in which it signed Oscar Delp, the top tight end prospect that year.