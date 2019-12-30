Georgia Tech signee Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by freight train

Bryce Gowdy, a four-star recruit in Georgia Tech's 2020 class, died Monday morning. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Gowdy was struck by a freight train early Monday morning. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce's passing," Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members.

"On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce's mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family."

We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq — Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019

Gowdy played wide receiver and defensive back at Deerfield Beach High School. He committed to Georgia Tech in July and signed his letter of intent during the early signing period in December. Gowdy chose Georgia Tech over schools like Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.