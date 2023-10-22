Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been released from a medical facility after what the university described as a "precautionary" visit following a scary-looking injury suffered against Arkansas State Saturday night.

Coastal Carolina updated McCall's condition Sunday morning, noting he was "alert and conscious with all movement in his extremities."

"As a precautionary measure, Grayson was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and observation last night," the statement read. "He was alert and conscious with movement in all of his extremities. Grayson has been released and is heading back to Conway (South Carolina). We extend our appreciation for the medical care delivered by Arkansas State and Jonesboro."

Late in the Chanticleers 27-17 win over the Red Wolves, McCall slid at the end of a scramble, giving himself up. Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas launched into McCall as he slid, bouncing his head off the turf. McCall was motionless on the field for several minutes before he was carted off the field, eventually leaving the stadium in an ambulance.

Thomas drew a personal foul for his late hit on McCall. Redshirt senior Jarrett Guest entered the game at quarterback for the Chanticleers with McCall out.

A few plays prior to exiting the game, McCall became the 146th quarterback in FBS history to reach 10,000 career passing yards. He threw for for 244 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards against Arkansas State.

McCall, one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Coastal Carolina history and the preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. He had 1,678 passing yards and eight touchdowns with one interception entering Saturday's contest.