Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Current Records: San Jose State 3-5, Hawaii 2-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

San Jose State and Hawaii are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle on Sunday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Despite being away, San Jose State is looking at a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, San Jose State's game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They blew past Utah State 42-21. The result was nothing new for San Jose State, who have now won three games by 21 points or more so far this season.

San Jose State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chevan Cordeiro, who threw for 119 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Quali Conley was another key contributor, rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Hawaii's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 42-21 to New Mexico. Hawaii didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Hawaii's loss came about despite a quality game from Steven McBride, who picked up 75 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Schager also deserves a shout-out for his three touchdowns.

The victory makes it two in a row for San Jose State and bumps their season record up to 3-5. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25 points. As for Hawaii, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 2-6.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' game: The Spartans have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 161.2 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Rainbow Warriors , though, as they've been averaging only 57.8 per game. How will Hawaii fare against such a dominant running game?

San Jose State beat Hawaii 27-14 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Jose State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Jose State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii and San Jose State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.