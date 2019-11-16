How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 12 Auburn (home) vs. No. 4 Georgia (away)

Current Records: Auburn 7-2; Georgia 8-1

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium after a week off. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Auburn 17.44, Georgia 10.11), so any points scored will be well earned.

Auburn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 20-14 win. RB D.J. Williams and QB Bo Nix were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former rushed for 93 yards and one TD on 24 carries and the latter accumulated 340 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD. Nix's longest connection was to WR Anthony Schwartz for 50 yards in the first quarter. Schwartz ended up with 89 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia got themselves on the board against the Missouri Tigers last week, but Missouri never followed suit. Georgia put the hurt on Missouri with a sharp 27 to nothing victory. Georgia's WR George Pickens was one of the most active players for the team as he caught five passes for 67 yards and two TDs.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 7-2 and the Bulldogs to 8-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Auburn enters the contest with only eight rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation. But the Bulldogs are even better: they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Georgia have won four out of their last five games against Auburn.