Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Illinois 5-5, Iowa 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Illinois is 1-7 against Iowa since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Indiana scored an imposing 45 points on Saturday, Illinois still came out on top. Illinois sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 48-45 win over Indiana. Illinois was down 28-13 with 5:44 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but John Paddock led the charge by throwing for 507 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 14.1 yards per attempt. Isaiah Williams was another key contributor, picking up 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns was the difference in the game. Illinois was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Paddock hit Williams from 21 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Illinois, racking up 12 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Caleb Griffin: he added nine points with three field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Iowa got themselves on the board against Rutgers on Saturday, but Rutgers never followed suit. Everything went their way against the Scarlet Knights as they made off with a 22-0 win. The oddsmakers were on Iowa's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The victory got Illinois back to even at 5-5. As for Iowa, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Illinois: they have a less-than-stellar 2-8 record against the spread this season.

Illinois skirted past Iowa 9-6 in their previous matchup back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.



The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 30.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Illinois.