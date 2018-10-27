How to watch Kansas vs. TCU: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (away)
Current records: Kansas 2-5; TCU 3-4
What to Know
TCU will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on Kansas at 3:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
TCU suffered a grim 27-52 defeat to Oklahoma last Saturday. On a positive note, Michael Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Kansas, and their matchup last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to four. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 16-48 walloping at Texas Tech's hands. Kansas were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 3-24.
TCU took the match and then some with a 43-0 victory over Kansas the last time the two teams met. The rematch might be a little tougher for TCU since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.90
Prediction
The Horned Frogs are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Jayhawks.
This season, Kansas are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for TCU, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 14 point favorite.
Series History
TCU have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - TCU Horned Frogs 43 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 0
- 2016 - Kansas Jayhawks 23 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 24
- 2015 - TCU Horned Frogs 23 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018