How to watch Kansas vs. TCU: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (away)

Current records: Kansas 2-5; TCU 3-4

What to Know

TCU will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on Kansas at 3:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

TCU suffered a grim 27-52 defeat to Oklahoma last Saturday. On a positive note, Michael Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Kansas, and their matchup last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to four. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 16-48 walloping at Texas Tech's hands. Kansas were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 3-24.

TCU took the match and then some with a 43-0 victory over Kansas the last time the two teams met. The rematch might be a little tougher for TCU since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Prediction

The Horned Frogs are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

This season, Kansas are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for TCU, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 14 point favorite.

Series History

TCU have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.