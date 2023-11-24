Who's Playing

No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Penn State 9-2, Michigan State 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Penn State will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Michigan State does have the home-field advantage, but Penn State is expected to win by 20 points.

Penn State stacked a seventh blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 27-6 margin over Rutgers.

Kaytron Allen was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Michigan State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-21 win over Indiana on Saturday. The win was just what Michigan State needed coming off of a 38-3 defeat in their prior matchup.

Michigan State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Maliq Carr, who picked up 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Montorie Foster, who picked up 93 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State was down by four with only four minutes and six seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Katin Houser hit Carr from 36 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Penn State's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Michigan State, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-7.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Michigan State, as the team is favored by a full 20 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Penn State strolled past Michigan State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 35-16. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Penn State is a big 20-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State and Penn State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.