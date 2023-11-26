3rd Quarter Report

Clemson is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 16-7 lead against South Carolina.

Clemson entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will South Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

No. 24 Clemson Tigers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Clemson 7-4, South Carolina 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

Ticket Cost: $260.00

What to Know

Clemson has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Clemson was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against UNC by a score of 31-20.

Clemson relied on the efforts of Will Shipley, who rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Cade Klubnik, who rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. Phil Mafah and his 84 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Clemson's win.

Meanwhile, South Carolina waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged Kentucky out 17-14. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

South Carolina relied on the efforts of Xavier Legette, who picked up 94 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Spencer Rattler, who threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Rattler has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played.

Clemson has yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 7-4 record. As for South Carolina, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Tigers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176.7 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Gamecocks , though, as they've been averaging only 87.6 per game. How will South Carolina fare against such a dominant running game? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Clemson and South Carolina were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Clemson came up empty-handed after a 31-30 defeat. Can Clemson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a big 7.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 6 out of their last 7 games against South Carolina.

Nov 26, 2022 - South Carolina 31 vs. Clemson 30

Nov 27, 2021 - Clemson 30 vs. South Carolina 0

Nov 30, 2019 - Clemson 38 vs. South Carolina 3

Nov 24, 2018 - Clemson 56 vs. South Carolina 35

Nov 25, 2017 - Clemson 34 vs. South Carolina 10

Nov 26, 2016 - Clemson 56 vs. South Carolina 7

Nov 28, 2015 - Clemson 37 vs. South Carolina 32

Injury Report for South Carolina

Dakereon Joyner: probable (Ankle)

Jaylen Nichols: out (Lower Body)

Mohamed Kaba: Out for the Season (Knee)

Antwane Wells Jr.: out (Foot)

Trai Jones: out (Undisclosed)

Juju McDowell: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Cason Henry: out (Undisclosed)

Reid Mikeska: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Clemson