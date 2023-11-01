Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: TCU 4-4, Texas Tech 3-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

After each having a week off, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 2nd at Jones AT&T Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Texas Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 27-14 to BYU. Texas Tech gained 112 more yards on the day, but it was BYU that made the best of use of them.

Despite the defeat, Texas Tech had strong showings from Xavier White, who picked up 98 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. White's longest reception was for an incredible 72 yards.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 44 points the game before, TCU faltered in their game last Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 41-3 bruising that Kansas State dished out last Saturday. TCU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 27-3.

Emani Bailey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 100 yards on only 12 carries.

This is the second loss in a row for Texas Tech and nudges their season record down to 3-5. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.5 points per game. As for TCU, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

Not only did Texas Tech and TCU lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Thursday, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Thursday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Red Raiders have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Horned Frogs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 175.4 per game. It's looking like Thursday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Texas Tech is a 3-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

TCU has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Texas Tech.