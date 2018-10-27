How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (away)

Current records: Virginia 5-2-1; North Carolina 1-5-1

What to Know

Virginia will square off against North Carolina at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Virginia were able to grind out a solid victory over Duke last Saturday, winning 28-14. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was Bryce Perkins, who accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 61 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, North Carolina were close but not close enough as they fell 37-40 to Syracuse. North Carolina can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Virginia's win lifted them to 5-2-1 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-5-1. The Virginia defense got after the quarterback against Duke to the tune of four sacks, so North Carolina's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET

Saturday at 12:20 PM ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.64

Prediction

The Cavaliers are a big 9 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, Virginia are 5-1-0 against the spread. As for North Carolina, they are 3-2-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 8.5 point favorite.

Series History

North Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia.