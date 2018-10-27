How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Virginia vs. North Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (away)
Current records: Virginia 5-2-1; North Carolina 1-5-1
What to Know
Virginia will square off against North Carolina at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Virginia have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Virginia were able to grind out a solid victory over Duke last Saturday, winning 28-14. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was Bryce Perkins, who accumulated 189 passing yards and picked up 61 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, North Carolina were close but not close enough as they fell 37-40 to Syracuse. North Carolina can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Virginia's win lifted them to 5-2-1 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-5-1. The Virginia defense got after the quarterback against Duke to the tune of four sacks, so North Carolina's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.64
Prediction
The Cavaliers are a big 9 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
This season, Virginia are 5-1-0 against the spread. As for North Carolina, they are 3-2-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 8.5 point favorite.
Series History
North Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia.
- 2017 - North Carolina Tar Heels 14 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 20
- 2016 - Virginia Cavaliers 14 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 35
- 2015 - North Carolina Tar Heels 26 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018