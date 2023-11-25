1st Quarter Report

Northwestern is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead against Illinois.

Northwestern came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Northwestern Wildcats @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Northwestern 6-5, Illinois 5-6

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

A Big Ten West battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Memorial Stadium. The last three games Illinois has played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The defenses reigned supreme when Illinois and Iowa played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 33.5-point over/under. Illinois fell just short of Iowa by a score of 15-13.

Even if they lost, Illinois' defense still kept up the pressure with four sacks. Leading the way was Seth Coleman and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Northwestern was able to grind out a solid victory over Purdue on Saturday, taking the game 23-15. The win made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.

Among those leading the charge was Cam Porter, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Johnson did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 88 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Illinois now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Northwestern, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

While only Northwestern took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Everything came up roses for Illinois against Northwestern when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 41-3 win. Does Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Illinois is a solid 6-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Northwestern has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Illinois.

Nov 26, 2022 - Illinois 41 vs. Northwestern 3

Nov 27, 2021 - Illinois 47 vs. Northwestern 14

Dec 12, 2020 - Northwestern 28 vs. Illinois 10

Nov 30, 2019 - Northwestern 29 vs. Illinois 10

Nov 24, 2018 - Northwestern 24 vs. Illinois 16

Nov 25, 2017 - Northwestern 42 vs. Illinois 7

Nov 26, 2016 - Northwestern 42 vs. Illinois 21

Nov 28, 2015 - Northwestern 24 vs. Illinois 14

Injury Report for Illinois

Josh McCray: Out for the Season (Neck)

Kenenna Odeluga: out (Undisclosed)

Malachi Hood: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Aidan Laughery: questionable (Knee)

Jordan Anderson: Out for the Season (Knee)

Matthew Bailey: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Kaden Feagin: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

