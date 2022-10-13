Jackson State star quarterback Shedeur Sanders signed an NIL deal with NFL veteran Tom Brady's clothing brand, the Brady Brand. Sanders is the first individual to sign with the company since it officially launched on Jan. 12.

"Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for Brady," the seven-time Super Bowl champ told People. "He embodies everything we look for in a Brady athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand."

The Buccaneers quarterback called Sanders an "exceptional" football player and quarterback, as well as "one of the most influential players of his generation." The 20-year-old was part of a group of 10 athletes who helped promote the Brady Brand through a marketing campaign when it first launched. Some other of his NIL deals include Beats by Dre and Gatorade. He is a star and his value is showing in dollar signs, as he is listed at No. 14 on On3's NIL 100 list with a valuation of $1.2 million.

Sanders is the son of NFL Hall of Famer, and Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders. He had originally committed to Florida Atlantic but opted to play for his father at an HBCU program. Sanders has helped the Tigers start the 2022 season 5-0 with a 73.2% completion rate, registering 1,713 yards along with 17 touchdowns.

Brady is not the only high-profile sports figure who has noticed him. NBA star LeBron James gave him props on social media in September after watching his impressive performance against FAMU.

Sanders will continue getting more attention as his career progresses, but it seems like he already has some good mentors to help him take the next step when he is ready. In a statement published by Boardroom, Sanders said the NIL deal was more than just about getting a paycheck.

"I'm so excited to work with the Brady team," Sanders said. "Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand."