Who's Playing

No. 16 Mississippi State @ No. 22 Kentucky

Current Records: Mississippi State 5-1; Kentucky 4-2

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. MSU and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully UK likes a good challenge.

The Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. MSU put the hurt on Arkansas with a sharp 40-17 victory. MSU relied on the efforts of RB Dillon Johnson, who rushed for two TDs and 100 yards on 17 carries, and QB Will Rogers, who passed for three TDs and 395 yards on 48 attempts. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Johnson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Johnson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but the Wildcats were not quite the South Carolina Gamecocks' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. UK came up short against USC, falling 24-14. That makes it the first time this season UK has let down their home crowd. QB Kaiya Sheron had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 178 yards passing.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 5-1 while the Wildcats' defeat pulled them down to 4-2. MSU is 3-1 after wins this season, and UK is 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mississippi State have won four out of their last seven games against Kentucky.