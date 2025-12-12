Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is stepping down from his post, the school announced on Friday. Whittingham, 66, has been Utah's coach since 2005 and has been with the program as a position coach since 1994.

"The time is right to step down from my position as the head coach at the University of Utah," Whittingham said in a statement. "It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years, and I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here.

"The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals -- both on and off the field -- has truly been a blessing. Thank you to the university, the Salt Lake community, all of Ute Nation and most of all my wife and family for your unwavering support that has helped make Utah Football what it is today."

Whittingham, who began his tenure at Utah 32 years ago as defensive line coach under Ron McBride, took over for Urban Meyer in 2005 after the Utes completed a 12-0 season and won the 2005 Fiesta Bowl in dominant fashion over Pittsburgh. He went 177-88 overall across 21 seasons, overseeing Utah's transition from the Mountain West into the Power Five when it joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and again transitioned into the Big 12 in 2024.

Though there were disappointing seasons, Whittingham led the Utes to eight double-digit win campaigns, including four of the last seven seasons. The Athletic reported that Whittingham is not retiring from coaching and could seek other coaching opportunities.

The Utes are set to face Nebraska on Dec. 31 in the Las Vegas Bowl, which will be the final game of Whittingham's coaching career with the program. Under Whittingham, Utah finished with a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons as the coach.

Scalley set to take over for Whittingham

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Whittingham has informed some internally at Utah that the program is set to name defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the school's new coach. Scalley, 46, has been with the Utah program since 2007, when he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Scalley has been the defensive coordinator/safeties coach at his alma mater since 2016. Last summer, Utah officially named Scalley as the head coach in waiting. Scalley was a finalist for the 2019 Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football, after Utah boasted the nation's top run defense.