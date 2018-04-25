LOOK: Paralyzed former college football player walks down the wedding aisle with his wife
Chris Norton was once told he had a three-percent chance of moving anything below his neck
More than seven years after suffering a spinal cord injury during a college football game that left him paralyzed from the neck down, Chris Norton was back on his feet this week, and he brought a special someone with him.
Norton, who suffered the injury while covering a kickoff for Iowa's Luther College, was told by doctors after his injury that he had a three-percent chance of moving anything below his neck for the rest of his life. He made his latest stand -- literally -- against the odds on the biggest day of his life thus far: His wedding day. Having already trained himself to walk across the stage for his 2015 graduation from Luther College, a feat that went viral and featured help from his then-fiancee, Emily Summers, Norton returned to his feet this week for the start of his marriage to Summers.
As documented by People magazine, the 26-year-old Norton said his vows from his wheelchair, then proceeded to walk side by side with Summers -- a full seven yards down the aisle.
"The accident brought me to her," Norton told People, "and that is the biggest blessing."
A freshman at the Division III school at the time of his injury, Norton has since raised more than $800,000 for people with spinal-cord injuries through his own foundation, as People reported, and is raising five foster children with Summers. He is also the subject of a documentary by Fotolanthropy, a nonprofit that highlights hopeful stories of people who defied the odds. The film has already raised more than $111,000 in support.
-
Huskers AD backs off Meyer, Harbaugh jab
Bill Moos defended his jab as a 'tongue in cheek' bit of Big Ten smack talk
-
How Davenport, UTSA became hot names
Frank Wilson is running quite a show at Texas-San Antonio
-
Drafting the best sports movies ever
The CBS Sports college football decided to get in on the mock draft fun
-
Miss. St., ASU to play in 2024 and 2025
The Bulldogs and Sun Devils have never met on the gridiron
-
Mountain West releases CFB TV schedule
Several Mountain West games will again be featured on CBS Sports Network this season
-
Data tells us the top QBs available
Using college stats and math to determine which FBS quarterbacks will be the most successf...