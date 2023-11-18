Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ No. 15 LSU Tigers

Current Records: Georgia State 6-4, LSU 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

LSU will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Georgia State Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. LSU will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, LSU didn't have too much trouble with Florida at home as they won 52-35.

Jayden Daniels continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 234 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries, while also throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 14.3 yards per attempt. Daniels' longest rush was for an incredible 85 yards. Brian Thomas Jr. was another key contributor, picking up 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 42-14 to App. State, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia State in their matchups with App. State: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Panthers were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.3 yards per play. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as App. State advanced 8.5.

LSU has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

As mentioned, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 31.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Saturday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Tigers have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 223.8 rushing yards per game (they're ranked fourth in rushing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Panthers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 181.4 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

LSU is a big 31.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college football odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 72.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.