Through 3 Quarters

Down seven at the end of last quarter, the Arkansas Razorbacks have now snagged the lead. After three quarters neither team has the contest in the bag, but the Razorbacks lead 13-10 over the LSU Tigers.

Arkansas has enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Dominique Johnson and QB KJ Jefferson. The former has snatched one receiving TD, while the latter has passed for one TD and 115 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 31 yards on the ground. LSU has been riding high on the performance of WR Jack Bech, who has caught three passes for one TD and 52 yards.

The Tigers haven't lost 100% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

No. 25 Arkansas @ LSU

Current Records: Arkansas 6-3; LSU 4-5

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with LSU and is hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 14 of 2015.

It was a close one, but last week Arkansas sidestepped the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a 31-28 win. Arkansas can attribute much of their success to RB Dominique Johnson, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 17 carries. This was the first time Johnson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Johnson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 11 points for Arkansas. K Cam Little booted in three field goals, the longest a 50-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, the Tigers might have drawn first blood against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, but it was Bama who got the last laugh. LSU didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-14 to Bama. QB Max Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for LSU; Johnson threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only five yards per passing attempt.

The LSU defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 35 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Arkansas going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Razorbacks are now 6-3 while the Tigers sit at 4-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas is stumbling into the game with the 207th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 16 on the season. LSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 226th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 20 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

LSU have won five out of their last six games against Arkansas.