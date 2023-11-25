1st Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Wisconsin 6-5, Minnesota 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Wisconsin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Wisconsin is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Wisconsin was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Nebraska by a score of 24-17. Wisconsin was down 14-0 with 6:00 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy seven-point win.

Wisconsin's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tanner Mordecai led the charge by throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown. Mordecai has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last eight games he's played. Another player making a difference was Braelon Allen, who rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Minnesota lost to Ohio State, and Minnesota lost bad. The score wound up at 37-3. Minnesota has struggled against Ohio State recently, as their game on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Gophers had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 159 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Ohio State gained 434.

Wisconsin now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Minnesota, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Wisconsin came up short against Minnesota in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 23-16. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Minnesota's Athan Kaliakmanis, who threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 11.0 yards per attempt. Now that Wisconsin knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Minnesota.

Nov 26, 2022 - Minnesota 23 vs. Wisconsin 16

Nov 27, 2021 - Minnesota 23 vs. Wisconsin 13

Dec 19, 2020 - Wisconsin 20 vs. Minnesota 17

Nov 30, 2019 - Wisconsin 38 vs. Minnesota 17

Nov 24, 2018 - Minnesota 37 vs. Wisconsin 15

Nov 25, 2017 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 0

Nov 26, 2016 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 17

Nov 28, 2015 - Wisconsin 31 vs. Minnesota 21

Injury Report for Minnesota

Darnell Jefferies: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Bryce Williams: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Derik LeCaptain: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Le'Meke Brockington: questionable (Leg)

Darius Green: out (Undisclosed)

Hayden Schwartz: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Zach Evans: out (Shoulder)

Maverick Baranowski: out (Undisclosed)

Jack Tinnen: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Aidan Gousby: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Darius Taylor: out (Undisclosed)

Cade Osterman: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Wisconsin