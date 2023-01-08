No. 1 Georgia faces off against No. 3 TCU in one of the unlikeliest College Football Playoff National Championships of all time. Georgia went 41 years without winning a national championship until coach Kirby Smart led the program out of the wilderness in 2021. Already, the Bulldogs are back with a chance to become the first team of the College Football Playoff era to win consecutive national championships. Georgia has proven that it can win games with either its offense or defense, but the Bulldogs have an unstoppable trump card in potential top-five NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter on the defensive line.

The Horned Frogs did not receive a single vote in the Preseason AP Top 25 and were picked seventh in their own conference after a 5-7 campaign in 2021. However, TCU went on to become the first team in Big 12 history to win a CFP game and finish the regular season undefeated since the conference switched to a round-robin schedule.

TCU and Georgia have played four times in program history with the Bulldogs winning all four matchups. The Frogs lost a 31-23 nail-biter in the 2016 Liberty Bowl in a game that helped launch both programs towards conference championship contention in 2017. Needless to say, Monday will be slightly bigger than the Liberty Bowl.

Georgia vs. TCU storylines

Georgia: The Bulldogs come into the game with a chance to stake its claim as the dominant program in college football. Georgia has put together 28-1 record over the past two seasons, and it avenged its lone loss against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in 2021 in last year's national championship.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has transformed himself from walk-on to national champion, but back-to-back crowns puts a player like him in rarified air. In the 21st Century, only Alabama QB A.J. McCarron and USC QB Matt Leinart can boast that accomplishment. However, Bennett will have to play one of his best games against a TCU defense that gave Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy fits.

TCU: The Frogs are the biggest Cinderella story since college football introduced national championship games in 1998. TCU has not won a national championship since 1938 -- when QB Davey O'Brien led the program to an 11-0 record. However, going undefeated through the Big 12 and vanquishing Big Ten champions Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl is a far more difficult path.

TCU is a nearly two-touchdown underdog heading into SoFi Stadium, but the Horned Frogs are comfortable being overlooked. This will be a showcase game for Heisman runner-up quarterback Max Duggan and future first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston. TCU needs to stay on schedule against the physical Georgia defense, and its defense will need to find answers for the terrifying pair of Georgia tight ends Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers (provided Washington is 100%). TCU has made it this far against all odds -- Monday will be a game for the ages.