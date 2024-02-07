Five-star athlete Terry Bussey reaffirmed his commitment to Texas A&M on National Signing Day by pledging to the Aggies, giving new coach Mike Elko his first five-star recruit as he builds momentum towards his first season. Though Bussey has been committed to Texas A&M since September, the Aggies had to fend off a late push from powerhouses like Georgia and LSU to secure his commitment.

Bussey, a product of Timpson (Texas) High School, elected not to sign with Texas A&M during the early signing period in December and decided to go the distance while entertaining overtures from other schools. He took an official visit to Georgia the weekend of Jan. 26 and was in Baton Rouge a few days later for an unofficial visit at LSU.

But Texas A&M got the last crack at him as Bussey took an official visit to see the Aggies the weekend of Feb. 2 -- just a handful of days before national signing day.

Bussey is one of the most unique and decorated athletes in the Class of 2024. The No. 16 prospect nationally and No. 3 player in the state of Texas, Bussey plays quarterback, every position in the secondary and often fields punts and kickoffs for Timpson. He was named Mr. Texas Football in 2022, becoming the first junior to earn such an honor since Kyler Murray.

In 2023, he led Timpson to its first state championship in program history despite missing several games due to injury. He ends his high school career with more than 11,000 total yards and almost 180 touchdowns, including both defensive and special teams scores. He also starred in track and field, basketball and baseball for Timpson.

The 5-foot-10 Bussey participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl. He played slot receiver and had an interception as a cornerback in the Polynesian Bowl.