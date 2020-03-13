NCAA institutes dead period, suspending in-person recruiting through at least April 15

The world of college sports has screeched to a halt over the last three days due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and it isn't limited to actual games and events. The NCAA has instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports.

The dead period went into effect Friday, which means no on-campus or off-campus recruiting for over a month's time. Contact between coaches and prospective student-athletes is still allowed through phone calls and text messages. These recruiting restrictions are in effect for all of Division I across every sport.

FBS and FCS college football were in a the recruiting "quiet period" prior to the shutdown. That period, which does allow contact between players and coaches, was scheduled to last until April 15 when the spring "evaluation period" is slated to start.

To put it simply, coaches can't have players on campus during a time in which they normally would be able to visit.

Basketball is already in a "dead period" that was slated to end on April 1, when its postseason one day "quiet period" was scheduled to start. It was then scheduled to go back into the "dead period" for a week before the normal recruiting period cranked up on April 9.

A full directory of 2019-20 recruiting calendars for all sports prior to the temporary shutdown can be found here.