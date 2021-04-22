The 2021 college football spring practice season is wrapping up, and some significant changes could be coming to how coaches conduct practices once fall camp rolls around. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the NCAA's Football Oversight Committee (FOC) is expected to present changes to how practices are conducted.

Those recommendations include the reduction of full-padded practices from 21 to eight, limiting each team to two full scrimmages and banning full-speed collision drills like the "Oklahoma Drill" in which two players fire off the line of scrimmage and hit each other in the middle of a circle of teammates.

This comes on the heels from a five-year study that concluded that half of the concussions suffered by players took place in preseason camp and nearly three-quarters of them happened outside of actual games.

"The data is the data," West Virginia athletic director and FOC chair Shane Lyons said, according to the report. "We're going to have to make changes. We have to reduce the exposure that we're having with concussions in the preseason practice time period."

These changes, which have yet to be approved, have been in the works for a long time. CBS Sports senior writer Dennis Dodd reported in June 2019 that SEC coaches specifically discussed the future of the "Oklahoma Drill" after NFL coaches suggested that its teams stop using it in camp. Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, who also serves as the chair of the NFL's competition committee, previously discussed that, not only would it reduce injuries, but send a message to the football world as a whole.

"What I liked the most about trying to eliminate some of these drills is hopefully the message it sends downstream to youth football, to high school football, to college football," McKay said. "It will be their choice to see what they do with some of these drills."

There is one more step to go before the new rules are enacted. The FOC will make a full presentation to the NCAA Division I Council on May 19. If approved, the rules are expected to be in place when teams hit the practice field in August.