The College Athletes Bill of Rights was introduced Thursday morning in Congress by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). The legislation seeks "fair and equitable compensation" along with better health protections for athletes.

The bill comes at a time during which the NCAA is under pressure to deal with name, image and likeness rights for its athletes while it also must defend its collegiate model in multiple lawsuits. The bill seeks rights and freedoms that go beyond NIL and current NCAA rules.

Restrictions that currently exist and prevent athletes from transferring would be removed. The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer allowance at its convention next month. Commission on College Athletics: The commission would be established to make athletes aware of their new rights associated with the bill.

"As a former college athlete, this issue is personal to me," Booker, a former Stanford wide receiver, said in announcing the bill in August. "The NCAA has failed generations of young men and women even when it comes to their most basic responsibility—keeping the athletes under their charge healthy and safe. The time has come for change. We have an opportunity to do now what should have been done decades ago."