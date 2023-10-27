Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Memphis 5-2, North Texas 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas

DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

North Texas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The North Texas Mean Green and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at DATCU Stadium.

Last Saturday, North Texas came up short against Tulane and fell 35-28.

The losing side was boosted by Chandler Rogers, who threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Memphis' game on Saturday was all tied up 21-21 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They blew past UAB 45-21. The result was nothing new for Memphis, who have now won three matchups by 24 points or more so far this season.

Memphis relied on the efforts of Blake Watson, who rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Seth Henigan, who threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Thomas was in the mix as well, providing Memphis with two touchdowns.

North Texas now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 5-2.

While only Memphis took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. North Texas might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

North Texas came up short against Memphis in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, falling 44-34. Will North Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Memphis is a big 7.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 69 points.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.