The Mountain West Conference has announced the addition of Northern Illinois in football after the school's board of trustees approved the move on Tuesday. Northern Illinois, which will begin competing in the conference in 2026, has long been a target of the Mountain West as the league looks to bolster its ranks following the latest wave of conference realignment.

This is another significant step for the Mountain West as it looks to secure its future. Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State are set to depart the Mountain West for the Pac-12 in 2026.

"We are excited about adding Northern Illinois football to the Mountain West," Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez in a statement. "In evaluating NIU, the MW Board of Directors and Directors of Athletics carefully considered and were impressed by its history of football success and its commitment to academic excellence. NIU shares the Mountain West's vision of balancing academic performance with athletic competitiveness and prioritizing opportunities for an outstanding student-athlete experience both on and off the playing field."

Northern Illinois has been a member of the MAC since 1997. In that time, the Huskies have won five conference titles, including three from 2011-14, with their most recent coming in 2021. Northern Illinois also added to its profile in 2024 with a huge upset win against Notre Dame, which is now set to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal round against Penn State.

"What a great opportunity for NIU Athletics as we expand our horizons and prepare to start a new chapter in the history of NIU Football," NIU athletic director Sean T. Frazier said. "We are grateful to Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez and the membership of the Mountain West Conference for this invitation and to NIU President Lisa Freeman for her support as we navigated this process. The impact of this move to the Mountain West is going to be felt throughout our entire department and university. Our fans are going to enjoy the competition, the media coverage, and the additional opportunities the relationship with this conference and these great institutions."

Northern Illinois is the first major addition the Mountain West has made with its eyes towards expansion, though the conference has taken big steps towards securing its remaining members. In September, Air Force, UNLV, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State and Wyoming all signed a memorandum of understanding to remain with the conference through 2032.

Hawaii also remains with the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member.