Sam Pendleton, previously one of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, made his verbal pledge Monday on CBS Sports HQ. The four-star offensive lineman from Reagan High School in Pfafftown, North Carolina, chose Notre Dame over an impressive list of finalists that included Michigan, North Carolina State and Penn State.

"He does such a great job developing guys, not just in football but in academics as well," said Pendleton of Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman. "I knew [I was going to commit] about three or four days after I got back from my visit there."

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Pendleton has an impressive frame that projects well to contributing at the next level. The industry standard 247Sports Composite Ratings rank Pendleton as the No. 342 overall recruit and No. 12 player in the state of North Carolina. Pendleton is ranked as an interior lineman in the 247Sports ratings, though he primarily played right tackle at Reagan.

Pendleton's commitment pushes Notre Dame past Texas Tech and back to the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. The Fighting Irish are putting together an elite class, including five players who rank among the nation's top 100 recruits. Pendleton is the first commitment along the offensive line, a position of strength at Notre Dame over the last decade.