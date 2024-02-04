Ohio State bolstered its 2025 recruiting class Sunday with the commitment of five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord. The Parker High School standout in Birmingham is the No. 1 player in Alabama and ranks as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports. He held offers from at least 46 schools, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, LSU and many more premier programs.

Offord becomes the eighth prospect in the 2025 cycle to commit to Ohio State. He's also the second five-star prospect in that cycle to do so, joining Galena Park North Shore (Texas) cornerback and No. 4 overall prospect Devin Sanchez. As a result, the top-two cornerbacks in the 2025 cycle have now pledged to play for the Buckeyes.

Offord's speed might just be his top attribute; he doubles as track star at Parker. In football, he's coming off a junior season in 2023 in which he was credited 14 tackles and four interceptions on defense while also accounting for 393 total yards and six touchdowns on offense. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins detailed Offord's upside in an evaluation from August 2023:

"A toolsy cornerback prospect with the size to match large perimeter weapons and the speed to cover the deep third. Owns some of the best testing numbers that we have come across thus far in the 2025 cycle with a 4.5-second effort in the 40-yard dash on the ledger to go along with an 11-foot broad jump. Already pretty versed in both press-man and off-man coverage. Rather fluid for someone that's over 6-foot and can quickly change directions with his agility. Not afraid to break on a ball and will play through hands at the catch point. ... Must keep evolving as a player and perfecting his technique, but should be viewed as a potential CB1 for a College Football Playoff contender. Likely will need an adjustment period before he's ready to go on Saturdays, but skillset could have him on the field sooner rather than later. Traits likely to have him on the radar of NFL scouts one day."

The Buckeyes hold at No. 4 in 247Sports' 2025 recruiting class rankings, despite adding Offord, though they creep closer to potentially overtaking Clemson for the No. 3 spot (199.4). Ohio State saw its 2025 recruiting class score rise from 166.23 to 189.84 with the touted defensive back now headed to Columbus.