Ohio State set to seek reinstatement of star DE Chase Young as possible suspension looms

Ohio State is expected to submit a written report to the NCAA early this week seeking the reinstatement of star defensive end Chase Young, CBS Sports has learned. The program held Young out of competition Saturday pending a possible NCAA violation.

Young stated on social media that he made a "mistake" by accepting a loan from a "family friend." Young reportedly used that money to fly his girlfriend to Southern California for January's Rose Bowl, according to The Athletic. Young said he repaid the loan last summer.

If the loan was more than $800, Young could be suspended for up to four games, according to NCAA student-athlete reinstatement guidelines, which were revised in June.

Ohio State could appeal any ruling.

Despite reports last week, no determination has been made on how many more games Young could miss. As is typical in these cases, it is up to the school to declare an athlete ineligible when an issue arises. The school then seeks reinstatement of the athlete from the five-person Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee.

Ohio State could label its request "urgent" if competition is upcoming within 10 days. The No. 1 Buckeyes (9-0) have three games remaining in the regular season and play Rutgers on Saturday. OSU opened as a 50.5-point favorite.

The Ohio State submission follows typical protocol in these sorts of cases. The school could get a decision from that SAR Committee in 24-48 hours after submitting its written report. Even if everything goes smoothly winding its way through the NCAA process, Young's presence on the field for the Rutgers is considered a long shot.

A central issue is the label of "family friend" in relation to Young. To support its request, Ohio State has to prove there was a "preexisting relationship" between Young and the person who provided the loan -- and that the relationship was unrelated to the players' athletic ability.

The NCAA is also likely to ask why Young didn't disclose the loan at the time. Ohio State released its statement last week, approximately 10 months after the Rose Bowl.

If the family friend had a relationship with Young before he became a Division I prospect, that could make a difference. Also,

the fact that Young repaid the loan could be a significant mitigating factor in regaining his eligibility, according to compliance sources familiar with the NCAA process.

This NCAA document from June may shed some light on how many games, if any, Young could be suspended. Per Bylaw 12.4.1, a suspension (with repayment) doesn't kick in until the benefit ranges from $200-$500.

That starts a "withholding" penalty of 10 percent of the season's contests. Since the NCAA rounds up, that would be two games in a 12-game regular season. From $500-$800, the penalty is 20 percent (three games). More than $800, 30 percent (four games).

Young is considered a top defensive player in the country and -- at least at the time of his suspension -- a rare defensive candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He was expected to be at the top of the lists for both the Bednarik and Nagurski awards, which go to the nation's best defensive player.

Despite missing Ohio State's game against Maryland on Saturday, he continues to lead the country in sacks with 13.5. Young is half a sack away from the Ohio State single-season record of 14 set by Vernon Gholston in 2007.

As a member of the SAR Committee, Ohio State assistant athletic director for compliance Paia LaPalombara will have to recuse herself from the decision-making process.