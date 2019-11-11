Ohio State set to seek reinstatement of star DE Chase Young as possible suspension looms
Young is not likely to be cleared by the Rutgers game, and his status remains in limbo
Ohio State is expected to submit a written report to the NCAA early this week seeking the reinstatement of star defensive end Chase Young, CBS Sports has learned. The program held Young out of competition Saturday pending a possible NCAA violation.
Young stated on social media that he made a "mistake" by accepting a loan from a "family friend." Young reportedly used that money to fly his girlfriend to Southern California for January's Rose Bowl, according to The Athletic. Young said he repaid the loan last summer.
If the loan was more than $800, Young could be suspended for up to four games, according to NCAA student-athlete reinstatement guidelines, which were revised in June.
Ohio State could appeal any ruling.
Despite reports last week, no determination has been made on how many more games Young could miss. As is typical in these cases, it is up to the school to declare an athlete ineligible when an issue arises. The school then seeks reinstatement of the athlete from the five-person Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee.
Ohio State could label its request "urgent" if competition is upcoming within 10 days. The No. 1 Buckeyes (9-0) have three games remaining in the regular season and play Rutgers on Saturday. OSU opened as a 50.5-point favorite.
The Ohio State submission follows typical protocol in these sorts of cases. The school could get a decision from that SAR Committee in 24-48 hours after submitting its written report. Even if everything goes smoothly winding its way through the NCAA process, Young's presence on the field for the Rutgers is considered a long shot.
A central issue is the label of "family friend" in relation to Young. To support its request, Ohio State has to prove there was a "preexisting relationship" between Young and the person who provided the loan -- and that the relationship was unrelated to the players' athletic ability.
The NCAA is also likely to ask why Young didn't disclose the loan at the time. Ohio State released its statement last week, approximately 10 months after the Rose Bowl.
If the family friend had a relationship with Young before he became a Division I prospect, that could make a difference. Also,
the fact that Young repaid the loan could be a significant mitigating factor in regaining his eligibility, according to compliance sources familiar with the NCAA process.
This NCAA document from June may shed some light on how many games, if any, Young could be suspended. Per Bylaw 12.4.1, a suspension (with repayment) doesn't kick in until the benefit ranges from $200-$500.
That starts a "withholding" penalty of 10 percent of the season's contests. Since the NCAA rounds up, that would be two games in a 12-game regular season. From $500-$800, the penalty is 20 percent (three games). More than $800, 30 percent (four games).
Young is considered a top defensive player in the country and -- at least at the time of his suspension -- a rare defensive candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He was expected to be at the top of the lists for both the Bednarik and Nagurski awards, which go to the nation's best defensive player.
Despite missing Ohio State's game against Maryland on Saturday, he continues to lead the country in sacks with 13.5. Young is half a sack away from the Ohio State single-season record of 14 set by Vernon Gholston in 2007.
As a member of the SAR Committee, Ohio State assistant athletic director for compliance Paia LaPalombara will have to recuse herself from the decision-making process.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Texas Tech QB Bowman to redshirt
Bowman started at quarterback for the first three games of the season for the Red Raiders
-
LSU players talk to Alabama recruits
LSU may have a leg up on Alabama after Saturday's 46-41 win
-
Georgia-A&M picked for SEC on CBS
The Bulldogs look to remain in the College Football Playoff race with a tough test against...
-
The Monday After: Does Clemson exist?
That and a look at the rest of the week that was in college football Does Clemson still exist?
-
OU gives game ball to Rayden Overbay
There has been an outpouring of support for Overbay since a video of him being bullied went...
-
Power Rankings: Minnesota makes big jump
Like it or not, the Golden Gophers are one of only three unbeatens with a top-10 win
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game