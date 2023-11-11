Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: West Virginia 6-3, Oklahoma 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

West Virginia is 1-6 against Oklahoma since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. West Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, West Virginia took their game at home with ease, bagging a 37-7 win over BYU. With West Virginia ahead 27-0 at the half, the match was all but over already.

West Virginia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was CJ Donaldson Jr. out in front who rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries. Another player making a difference was Garrett Greene, who threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for West Virginia, racking up 13 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Michael Hayes: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Oklahoma last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Oklahoma State by a score of 27-24. Oklahoma has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Gavin Sawchuk, who rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries. Sawchuk was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 64 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Stoops, who picked up 134 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The victory makes it two in a row for West Virginia and bumps their season record up to 6-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 39.0 points per game. As for Oklahoma, their loss dropped their record down to 7-2.

West Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep West Virginia in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Mountaineers have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 218 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Sooners struggle in that department as they've been averaging 177.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 13-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 58 points.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 6 out of their last 7 games against West Virginia.