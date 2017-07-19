Preseason All-ACC team full of Clemson and Miami players, plus Lamar Jackson
Clemson had five players picked to the preseason All-ACC team
Clemson is not only the defending the conference national champion but one of the most talented teams in the country for 2017. That fact was reflected in the media's balloting for its preseason All-ACC team, which saw a league-leading five players named to the first team.
Defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence dominated the voting for their position among the 167 media members polled, joining offensive linemen Tyrone Crowder and Mitch Hyatt, as well as wide receiver Deon Cain on the team. Miami had the second-most players selected with four, while Florida State, Virginia Tech and NC State each had three players named to the 27-man squad.
In total, 11 of the 14 ACC teams had at least one player selected and the most overwhelming favorites at their position in the voting were reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson (Louisville), all-purpose threat Jaylen Samuels (NC State) and star safety Derwin James (Florida State).
Check out the full preseason All-ACC team below:
Offense
QB -- Lamar Jackson, Louisville
RB -- Mark Walton, Miami
RB -- Dedrick Mills, Georgia Tech
WR -- Deon Cain, Clemson
WR -- Ahmmon Richards, Miami
WR -- Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech
TE -- Cam Serigne, Wake Forest
AP -- Jaylen Samuels, NC State
OT -- Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
OT -- Brian O'Neill, Pitt
C -- Alec Eberle, Florida State
OG -- Tyrone Crowder, Clemson
OG -- Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
Defense
DE -- Harold Landry, Boston College
DE -- Bradley Chubb, NC State
DT -- Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
DT -- Christian Wilkins, Clemson
LB -- Micah Kiser, Virginia
LB -- Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
LB -- Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
CB -- Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
CB -- Jaire Alexander, Louisville
S -- Derwin James, Florida State
S -- Quin Blanding, Virginia
Special Teams
PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami
P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State
SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt
