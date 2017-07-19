Preseason All-ACC team full of Clemson and Miami players, plus Lamar Jackson

Clemson is not only the defending the conference national champion but one of the most talented teams in the country for 2017. That fact was reflected in the media's balloting for its preseason All-ACC team, which saw a league-leading five players named to the first team.

Defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence dominated the voting for their position among the 167 media members polled, joining offensive linemen Tyrone Crowder and Mitch Hyatt, as well as wide receiver Deon Cain on the team. Miami had the second-most players selected with four, while Florida State, Virginia Tech and NC State each had three players named to the 27-man squad.

In total, 11 of the 14 ACC teams had at least one player selected and the most overwhelming favorites at their position in the voting were reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson (Louisville), all-purpose threat Jaylen Samuels (NC State) and star safety Derwin James (Florida State).

Check out the full preseason All-ACC team below:

Offense

QB -- Lamar Jackson, Louisville

RB -- Mark Walton, Miami

RB -- Dedrick Mills, Georgia Tech

WR -- Deon Cain, Clemson

WR -- Ahmmon Richards, Miami

WR -- Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech

TE -- Cam Serigne, Wake Forest

AP -- Jaylen Samuels, NC State

OT -- Mitch Hyatt, Clemson

OT -- Brian O'Neill, Pitt

C -- Alec Eberle, Florida State

OG -- Tyrone Crowder, Clemson

OG -- Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

Defense

DE -- Harold Landry, Boston College

DE -- Bradley Chubb, NC State

DT -- Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

DT -- Christian Wilkins, Clemson

LB -- Micah Kiser, Virginia

LB -- Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

LB -- Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

CB -- Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State

CB -- Jaire Alexander, Louisville

S -- Derwin James, Florida State

S -- Quin Blanding, Virginia

Special Teams

PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami

P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State

SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt