Report: USC denying requests from NFL teams to interview newly hired Kliff Kingsbury
USC just hired Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator last month, but the NFL is interested
NFL teams may be interested in Kliff Kingsbury, but USC doesn't feel like having its new offensive coordinator interview for other jobs. That according ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reports that the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals have requested to interview Kingsbury only to have their advances rebuffed by USC to this point.
NFL rules dictate that teams must seek permission from athletic directors before interviewing college coaches.
From Schefter's report:
Not [receiving permission] would be considered "conduct detrimental" and the NFL then could dock draft picks from teams, sources said.
"If permission is denied, the NFL club should respect that decision just as it would respect a similar decision from another NFL club," the rule states in part. "NFL clubs that fail to follow these protocols may be subject to disciplinary action for conduct detrimental to the League."
Kingsbury was hired as USC's offensive coordinator in December 2018 after he was fired at Texas Tech. The Trojans are hoping Kingsbury can revitalize an offense that finished 91st nationally last season with an average of 26.1 points per game and 63rd nationally with 5.78 yards per play.
Though Kingsbury posted a 35-40 record in six seasons at Texas Tech, NFL teams are interested due to his offensive acumen.
Before his tenure with the Red Raiders, the former Texas Tech quarterback spent three seasons as an offensive coordinator on Kevin Sumlin's staffs at Houston and Texas A&M. In 2012, he helped Johnny Manziel win a Heisman Trophy with the Aggies.
