Rutgers' starting quarterback, running back to redshirt with season spiraling downward
The pair of key Scarlet Knights starters will take advantage of the NCAA's four-game redshirt rule
After a rocky start to the season, Rutgers quarterback Art Sitkowski and running back Raheem Blackshear have asked interim coach Nunzio Campanile to sit out the remainder of 2019 in order to take advantage of the NCAA's four-game redshirt rule. The adjustment to the redshirt rule, implemented ahead of the 2018 season, allows players to compete in as many as four games while preserving a year of eligibility.
Sitkowski has played in three games this season, while Blackshear has made four appearances for Rutgers.
The duo is following in the footsteps of Houston quarterback D'Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin, who both also decided to sit out the remainder of the 2019 season after the Cougars' 1-3 start. Both Sitkowski and Blackshear asked Campanile not to play in Saturday's conference clash with Maryland after beginning their 2019 season at 1-3.
Campanile addressed the news after Saturday's loss, saying he was "disappointed" by their decisions but understood where they were coming from given the current NCAA climate.
Rutgers coach Chris Ash was fired last week, and the expectation from the players is likely that their next coach will push the program in a more successful direction -- or they can be more successful elsewhere. It is unclear whether either plan to transfer or stay at Rutgers, according to the Associated Press.
"Am I disappointed by it? Incredibly. Do I understand it? I guess so. I guess that's the way the world is now," Campanile told reporters Saturday. "I think that this is a game about your team, you know, and it's about sacrificing personal accomplishment for the success of the team. But that's the world they live in, and they have got a lot of people telling them, you know, 'Worry about you. Worry about you.' I get it."
Campanile first announced that Sitkowski, a sophomore, would sit out after Thursday's practice. Blackshear's decision followed; he is listed as a junior.
Saturday marked Campanile first game at the helm after he was elevated to interim coach after taking over for Ash. Without Sitkowski or Blackshear on the field, the Scarlet Knights fell to the Terrapins 48-7. The blowout loss brought the team to 1-4.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Auburn's offense exposed against Gators
The Tigers went into the Swamp and were swarmed by the Gators' suffocating defense
-
Week 6 scores, top 25: Live updates
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 6 of the 2019 season
-
College football rankings: Gators go up
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 6 of the 2019 season
-
Ohio St. cruises past Michigan State
Ohio State is showing no signs of slowing down as the Big Ten slate moves along
-
Gators wake up Swamp, emerge as a threat
The Gators furious defense led it to a top-10 win inside The Swamp for the first time since...
-
Tulsa scores 13 points in one second
The Golden Hurricane scored 13 points in a one-second span on Saturday night against the Mustangs
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game