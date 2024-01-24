Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams has recommitted to Alabama, he announced Wednesday. Williams originally pledged to the Crimson Tide in October of 2022, but re-opened his commitment on Jan. 10 of this year following the retirement of Nick Saban. In the last two weeks Williams took visits to Texas A&M and Auburn before pledging to play for new Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

"What you see is exactly what you get with [DeBoer]," Williams told 247Sports. "I definitely had a strong impression of him. He was just telling me how I could fit into the offense and how easy it would be just carrying over what I do now to the next level."

Williams is the the No. 3 player at his position and No. 8 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. He was originally a member of the 2025 class, but bumped his graduation up in December of 2023. He is expected to join the team this summer.

"Electric playmaker with excellent top-end speed and make-you-miss elusiveness," wrote Gabe Brooks, national scouting analyst for 247Sports. "Requisite height and length on a sinewy, wiry frame that will hold some more mass. Dynamic receiver outside or in the slot with personnel flexibility to take hand-offs now and then. Enormously productive with high per-touch rates. Provides an immediate return game option at the next level."

Williams had 187 catches, 3,254 receiving yards, 47 receiving touchdowns, 94 rushing attempts, 1,078 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns during his three-year high school football career.