Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two teams are led by standout quarterbacks with second-year sensation Brock Purdy hoping to cap a breakout year by helping the 49ers to the NFL's most illustrious achievement, while Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is going for a second straight Super Bowl win and third in the past six years.

Despite what some might expect, neither Purdy nor Mahomes were nationally-sought-after recruits when they were signing out of high school. Both ranked as three-star prospects as Purdy sat outside the top 800 recruits nationally while Mahomes reported offers from just three schools. But those two are emblematic of their teams. Of 22 listed offensive starters for the Super Bowl, 17 were either three-star prospects or lower out of high school. A handful were completely unranked.

Comparatively, the defense reads like a high school All-American team -- especially along the defensive line. Three of San Francisco's starting defensive linemen were five-star prospects. Three of Kansas City's starters in the trenches ranked inside the top 100 nationally in their respective classes.

With so much interesting data to dive into, it felt appropriate to break down how each expected starter ranked coming out of high school. Here's a look at the 49ers' starting offense based on the team's official depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite):

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Brock Purdy 3 No. 839 No. 36 PRO QB RB Christian McCaffrey 4 No. 91 No. 2 APB FB Kyle Juszczyk N/A Unranked Unranked WR Deebo Samuel 3 No. 842 No. 112 WR WR Brandon Aiyuk N/A Unranked Unranked TE George Kittle 3 No. 1,519 No. 199 WR LT Trent Williams 3 No. 385 No. 26 OG LG Aaron Banks 4 No. 166 No. 17 OT C Jake Brendel 3 No. 520 No. 9 OC RG Spencer Burford 3 No. 921 No. 76 OT RT Colton McKivitz 3 No. 1,594 No. 164 OT

Now for the 49ers' defense:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank LDE Chase Young 5 No. 7 No. 2 WDE LDT Arik Armstead 5 No. 14 No. 1 ATH RDT Javon Hargrave N/A Unranked Unranked RDE Nick Bosa 5 No. 8 No. 1 SDE SAM Oren Burks 3 No. 615 No. 46 OLB MIKE Fred Warner 4 No. 307 No. 27 OLB WILL Dre Greenlaw 3 No. 842 No. 60 S LCB Charvarius Ward N/A Unranked Unranked RCB Deommodore Lenoir 4 No. 64 No. 7 CB NB Isaiah Oliver 3 No. 1,030 No. 90 CB FS Tashaun Gipson Jr. 3 No. 1,019 No. 85 CB SS Ji'Ayir Brown N/A Unranked Unranked

Let's pivot to Kansas City and see how its offense stacks up using the team's official depth chart:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Patrick Mahomes 3 No. 389 No. 22 PRO QB RB Isiah Pacheco 3 No. 665 No. 30 RB WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling 3 No. 1,536 No. 217 WR WR Rashee Rice 3 No. 817 No. 101 WR WR Kadarius Toney 3 No. 413 No. 25 ATH TE Travis Kelce 2 No. 1,602 No. 85 TE LT Donovan Smith 4 No. 162 No. 16 OT LG Joe Thuney 2 No. 1,537 No. 131 OT C Creed Humphrey 4 No. 290 No. 3 OC RG Trey Smith 5 No. 14 No. 4 OT RT Jawaan Taylor 3 No. 927 No. 46 OG

And here's a breakdown of the Chiefs' defense: