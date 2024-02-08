Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two teams are led by standout quarterbacks with second-year sensation Brock Purdy hoping to cap a breakout year by helping the 49ers to the NFL's most illustrious achievement, while Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is going for a second straight Super Bowl win and third in the past six years.
Despite what some might expect, neither Purdy nor Mahomes were nationally-sought-after recruits when they were signing out of high school. Both ranked as three-star prospects as Purdy sat outside the top 800 recruits nationally while Mahomes reported offers from just three schools. But those two are emblematic of their teams. Of 22 listed offensive starters for the Super Bowl, 17 were either three-star prospects or lower out of high school. A handful were completely unranked.
Comparatively, the defense reads like a high school All-American team -- especially along the defensive line. Three of San Francisco's starting defensive linemen were five-star prospects. Three of Kansas City's starters in the trenches ranked inside the top 100 nationally in their respective classes.
With so much interesting data to dive into, it felt appropriate to break down how each expected starter ranked coming out of high school. Here's a look at the 49ers' starting offense based on the team's official depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite):
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
QB Brock Purdy
3
No. 839
No. 36 PRO QB
RB Christian McCaffrey
4
No. 91
No. 2 APB
FB Kyle Juszczyk
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
WR Deebo Samuel
3
No. 842
No. 112 WR
WR Brandon Aiyuk
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
TE George Kittle
3
No. 1,519
No. 199 WR
LT Trent Williams
3
No. 385
No. 26 OG
LG Aaron Banks
4
No. 166
No. 17 OT
C Jake Brendel
3
No. 520
No. 9 OC
RG Spencer Burford
3
No. 921
No. 76 OT
RT Colton McKivitz
3
No. 1,594
No. 164 OT
Now for the 49ers' defense:
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
LDE Chase Young
5
No. 7
No. 2 WDE
LDT Arik Armstead
5
No. 14
No. 1 ATH
RDT Javon Hargrave
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
RDE Nick Bosa
5
No. 8
No. 1 SDE
SAM Oren Burks
3
No. 615
No. 46 OLB
MIKE Fred Warner
4
No. 307
No. 27 OLB
WILL Dre Greenlaw
3
No. 842
No. 60 S
LCB Charvarius Ward
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
RCB Deommodore Lenoir
4
No. 64
No. 7 CB
|NB Isaiah Oliver
|3
|No. 1,030
|No. 90 CB
FS Tashaun Gipson Jr.
3
No. 1,019
No. 85 CB
SS Ji'Ayir Brown
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
Let's pivot to Kansas City and see how its offense stacks up using the team's official depth chart:
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
QB Patrick Mahomes
3
No. 389
No. 22 PRO QB
RB Isiah Pacheco
3
No. 665
No. 30 RB
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
3
No. 1,536
No. 217 WR
WR Rashee Rice
3
No. 817
No. 101 WR
WR Kadarius Toney
3
No. 413
No. 25 ATH
TE Travis Kelce
2
No. 1,602
No. 85 TE
LT Donovan Smith
4
No. 162
No. 16 OT
LG Joe Thuney
2
No. 1,537
No. 131 OT
C Creed Humphrey
4
No. 290
No. 3 OC
RG Trey Smith
5
No. 14
No. 4 OT
RT Jawaan Taylor
3
No. 927
No. 46 OG
And here's a breakdown of the Chiefs' defense:
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
DE George Karlaftis
4
No. 59
No. 4 SDE
DT Derrick Nnadi
4
No. 97
No. 7 DT
DT Chris Jones
5
No. 18
No. 2 SDE
DE Mike Danna
3
No. 2,034
No. 94 WDE
LB Willie Gay
4
No. 70
No. 3 OLB
LB Nick Bolton
3
No. 1,114
No. 39 ILB
LB Leo Chenal
3
No. 635
No. 35 ATH
CB Trent McDuffie
4
No. 126
No. 12 CB
CB L'Jarius Sneed
3
No. 1,985
No. 145 S
S Justin Reid
3
No. 365
No. 21 S
S Mike Edwards
4
No. 333
No. 24 S