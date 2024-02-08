usatsi-9642044-1.jpg
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two teams are led by standout quarterbacks with second-year sensation Brock Purdy hoping to cap a breakout year by helping the 49ers to the NFL's most illustrious achievement, while Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is going for a second straight Super Bowl win and third in the past six years. 

Despite what some might expect, neither Purdy nor Mahomes were nationally-sought-after recruits when they were signing out of high school. Both ranked as three-star prospects as Purdy sat outside the top 800 recruits nationally while Mahomes reported offers from just three schools. But those two are emblematic of their teams. Of 22 listed offensive starters for the Super Bowl, 17 were either three-star prospects or lower out of high school. A handful were completely unranked. 

Comparatively, the defense reads like a high school All-American team -- especially along the defensive line. Three of San Francisco's starting defensive linemen were five-star prospects. Three of Kansas City's starters in the trenches ranked inside the top 100 nationally in their respective classes. 

With so much interesting data to dive into, it felt appropriate to break down how each expected starter ranked coming out of high school. Here's a look at the 49ers' starting offense based on the team's official depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite): 

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

QB Brock Purdy

3

No. 839

No. 36 PRO QB

RB Christian McCaffrey

4

No. 91

No. 2 APB

FB Kyle Juszczyk

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

WR Deebo Samuel

3

No. 842 

No. 112 WR

WR Brandon Aiyuk

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

TE George Kittle

3

No. 1,519

No. 199 WR

LT Trent Williams

3

No. 385

No. 26 OG

LG Aaron Banks 

4

No. 166

No. 17 OT

C Jake Brendel

3

No. 520

No. 9 OC

RG Spencer Burford

3

No. 921

No. 76 OT

RT Colton McKivitz

3

No. 1,594

No. 164 OT

Now for the 49ers' defense: 

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

LDE Chase Young

5

No. 7

No. 2 WDE

LDT Arik Armstead

5

No. 14

No. 1 ATH

RDT Javon Hargrave

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RDE Nick Bosa

5

No. 8

No. 1 SDE

SAM Oren Burks

3

No. 615 

No. 46 OLB

MIKE Fred Warner

4

No. 307

No. 27 OLB

WILL Dre Greenlaw

3

No. 842

No. 60 S

LCB Charvarius Ward

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RCB Deommodore Lenoir

4

No. 64

No. 7 CB

NB Isaiah Oliver3No. 1,030No. 90 CB

FS Tashaun Gipson Jr.

3

No. 1,019

No. 85 CB

SS Ji'Ayir Brown

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

Let's pivot to Kansas City and see how its offense stacks up using the team's official depth chart:

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

QB Patrick Mahomes

3

No. 389

No. 22 PRO QB

RB Isiah Pacheco

3

No. 665

No. 30 RB

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

3

No. 1,536 

No. 217 WR

WR Rashee Rice

3

No. 817

No. 101 WR

WR Kadarius Toney

3

No. 413

No. 25 ATH

TE Travis Kelce

2

No. 1,602

No. 85 TE

LT Donovan Smith

4

No. 162

No. 16 OT

LG Joe Thuney

2

No. 1,537

No. 131 OT

C Creed Humphrey

4

No. 290

No. 3 OC

RG Trey Smith

5

No. 14

No. 4 OT

RT Jawaan Taylor

3

No. 927 

No. 46 OG

And here's a breakdown of the Chiefs' defense: 

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

DE George Karlaftis

4

No. 59

No. 4 SDE

DT Derrick Nnadi

4

No. 97

No. 7 DT

DT Chris Jones

5

No. 18

No. 2 SDE

DE Mike Danna

3

No. 2,034

No. 94 WDE

LB Willie Gay

4

No. 70 

No. 3 OLB

LB Nick Bolton

3

No. 1,114

No. 39 ILB

LB Leo Chenal

3

No. 635

No. 35 ATH

CB Trent McDuffie

4

No. 126

No. 12 CB

CB L'Jarius Sneed

3

No. 1,985

No. 145 S

S Justin Reid

3

No. 365

No. 21 S

S Mike Edwards

4

No. 333

No. 24 S