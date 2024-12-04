Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman plans to enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN Tueseday. The former five-star prospect will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I feel like my best football is ahead of me," Weigman told ESPN. "I wasn't able to reach my full potential where I was at. I know what I'm capable of and what I can bring to a team and program. ... I'm looking forward to being able to give a team everything I got. I'm going to leave it all on the table. I'm going to have no regrets, I'm going to give everything and then some to make this happen for me and my team."

Weigman opened the season as the Aggies starting quarterback but injured the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in the Week 1 loss to Notre Dame. He returned to the lineup the next week against McNeese on Sept. 7, but was ruled out for nearly a month before starting again against Missouri on Oct. 5. After leading the Aggies to wins over the Tigers and Mississippi State, he was pulled in the first half of the Aggies' game against LSU amid struggles. Marcel Reed led the team to a comeback 38-23 win over the Tigers and Weigman was religated to the bench for the rest of the year.

Weigman has appeared in 15 games during his college career, throwing for 2,694 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Bridgeland (Cypress, Texas) High School product was the No. 2 quarterback and No. 22 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. 247Sports scouting anaylst Andrew Ivans compared Weigman's skill set to Dak Prescott coming out of high school.

Requisite height with a good, stout build. Strong through the lower half, which serves as the engine to arm strength and big-play running ability. High-level natural athlete who is also an elite baseball prospect. Loose, live arm transfers to passing ability on the gridiron. Displays impressive release quickness with requisite vertical arm strength to consistently stretch the field. Dangerous off-platform with obvious improvisational ability accompanying athleticism to regularly threaten when breaking the pocket. Natural playmaker whose functional athleticism allows for scrambling ability that leads to chunk yardage or accurate throws while on the move. Shows short-area foot quickness to evade rushers. Flashes legitimate home run-hitting speed as a runner vs. Texas 6A competition. Bona fide rifle when required in the intermediate passing game over the middle of the field. Production matches tools. Almost 9,000 passing yards, 2,000-plus rushing yards over three seasons. More than 1,000 passes in game action provide a valuable foundation for development. Not going to be everyone's cup of tea due to occasional gambles and unorthodox mechanics/technique at times.

Transfer portal status

The transfer portal will not formally open until Dec. 9, but Weigman should be one of the top signal callers available. He is the second big-name quarterback to enter the transfer portal, joining USC quarterback Miller Moss.

Other quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal include Liberty's Kaidon Salter and UNLV's Matthew Sluka. Among the programs that could go portaling for a quarterback include Utah, Florida State, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

Where Texas A&M goes from here

With Reed set to return to the Texas A&M program in 2025, he will head into the offseason as the incumbent starter. Texas A&M had a commitment in place from five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, but the highly touted recruit flipped his commitment to USC late in the cycle. Texas A&M has two quarterbacks committed in its 2025 class: Three-star Brady Hart and three-star Eli Morcos.