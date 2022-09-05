Yahir Cancino, a junior varsity football player at Dalhart High School in West Texas, died Saturday after suffering a head injury in a game against Sundown on Thursday night, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Cancino, a sophomore, was unresponsive on the field after suffering the injury with less than seven minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, according to a press release from Dalhart Independent School District Superintendent Jeff Byrd. Emergency medical personnel were unable to revive him on the field, so Cancino was airlifted to nearby University Medical Center in Lubbock.

On Saturday, Cancino's mother, Araceli Hernandez, posted on Facebook that Cancino had died. She thanked everyone for their prayers and support while noting that Cancino's organs will be donated.

"Thank you to the community of Dalhart and the Texas panhandle for all the prayers, the calls, text and messages but unfortunately Yahir passed from his injuries," she wrote. "We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life. We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory."

Byrd announced that Dalhart High School would not take part in any extracurricular activities over the weekend out of respect for Cancino and his family.