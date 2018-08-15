The Quarterback Episode: Previewing the most important position in 2018

USATSI

In this episode: It's the quarterback episode! Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson kick off the episode discussing the quarterback position in college football for 2018, including our picks for most likely to win the Heisman (3:40), the top NFL Draft prospect (11:00) and the players who will make their name known in 2018 (20:00). Then Elite 11 general manager Brian Stumpf joins the show to share his experience working with several of the game's top quarterbacks (29:45), offering notes and insight on Trevor Lawrence at Clemson (33:45), Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama (37:00), the battle at Michigan between Shea Patterson and Brandon Peters (42:00), what we can expect from the quarterback position at Texas (59:30) and much more.

